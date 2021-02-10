See All Urologists in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD

Urology
4.5 (15)
Accepting new patients
16 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.

Dr. Kozinn works at Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists
    275 Collier Rd NW Ste 400, Atlanta, GA 30309 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 605-4848
  2. 2
    Piedmont Providers Urology Specialists
    1800 Howell Mill Rd NW Ste 500, Atlanta, GA 30318 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (404) 240-9700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Piedmont Fayette Hospital
  • Piedmont Henry Hospital
  • Piedmont Hospital
  • Piedmont Mountainside Hospital
  • Piedmont Newnan Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Interstitial Cystitis Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Chronic Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Peyronie's Disease Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Blood in Semen (Hematospermia) Chevron Icon
Chordee Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordee
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Erectile Dysfunction Chevron Icon
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus) Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection, Acute Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Pain (Renal Colic) Chevron Icon
Male Infertility Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Orchitis
Paraphimosis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Penile Cancer Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Procedures Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phimosis
Priapism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Priapism
Prostate Cyst Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Atrophy Chevron Icon
Testicular Cancer Chevron Icon
Traumatic Acute Kidney Injury Chevron Icon
Urinary Bladder Reconstruction With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Urologic Malignancies Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Varicocele Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 15 ratings
    Patient Ratings (15)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Feb 10, 2021
    On my initial office visit with Dr. Kozinn, he patiently took the time to go over my lengthy medical history that dates back over 25 years. I sincerely appreciate Dr. Kozinn's willingness to pick up where my other doctors had left off for not having me start back at square one. In addition, I was very pleased that he was willing to address all my questions and concerns in a manner that I could understand. As an added bonus, I found the office staff to be really nice and helpful.
    — Feb 10, 2021
    About Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 16 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265603633
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • City of Hope National Medical Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Lahey Clinic Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Urology
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kozinn is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kozinn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kozinn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kozinn works at Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists in Atlanta, GA. View the full address on Dr. Kozinn’s profile.

    Dr. Kozinn has seen patients for Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kozinn on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    15 patients have reviewed Dr. Kozinn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kozinn.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kozinn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kozinn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

