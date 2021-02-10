Overview

Dr. Spencer Kozinn, MD is an Urology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Urology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from EMORY UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Piedmont Fayette Hospital, Piedmont Henry Hospital, Piedmont Hospital, Piedmont Mountainside Hospital and Piedmont Newnan Hospital.



Dr. Kozinn works at Piedmont Physicians Urology Specialists in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria), Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Prostate Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.