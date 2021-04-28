Overview

Dr. Spencer Kellogg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.



Dr. Kellogg works at Women's Personal Physicians in Miami, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.