Dr. Spencer Kellogg, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Spencer Kellogg, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Miami, FL. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Dr. Kellogg works at
Locations
Iparraguirre, Jose I, M.d.8950 N Kendall Dr Ste 302, Miami, FL 33176 Directions (305) 595-4070Monday9:00am - 6:00pmTuesday9:00am - 4:30pmWednesday9:00am - 4:30pmThursday9:00am - 6:00pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
Ratings & Reviews
Great professional doctor of 2 decades. Enjoy your retirement, Dr. K.
About Dr. Spencer Kellogg, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, French Creole, Italian and Spanish
- 1043252208
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Mem Hosp/jackson Health
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of Miami
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kellogg has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kellogg accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellogg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kellogg has seen patients for Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Uterine Fibroids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kellogg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Kellogg speaks French Creole, Italian and Spanish.
33 patients have reviewed Dr. Kellogg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kellogg.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kellogg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kellogg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.