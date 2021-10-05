Dr. Spencer Idstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Idstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Idstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Spencer Idstein, MD is an Internal Medicine & Pediatrics Specialist in Crestwood, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine & Pediatrics, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange.

Locations

Baptist Health Medical Group Primary Care7101 W Highway 22, Crestwood, KY 40014 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Idstein?
Telehealth appointment with my very sick husband on Dr. Idstein’s day off. He’s treated my kids too. Always personable and professional.
About Dr. Spencer Idstein, MD
- Internal Medicine & Pediatrics
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1205194693
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Idstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Idstein using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Idstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Idstein. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Idstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Idstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Idstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.