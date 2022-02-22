Dr. Spencer Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Hansen, MD
Dr. Spencer Hansen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA.
Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449 Directions (805) 546-0411
Hospital Affiliations
- French Hospital Medical Center
- Marian Regional Medical Center
- Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
- Twin Cities Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Ratings & Reviews
Yes. Surgery performed Feb. 15, 2022 appears to be highly successful and left me with no apparent discomfort.
- Vascular Surgery
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hansen accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.
