Dr. Spencer Hansen, MD

Vascular Surgery
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Spencer Hansen, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Pismo Beach, CA. 

Dr. Hansen works at Associated Surgeons-Sn Luis in Pismo Beach, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associated Surgeons of San Luis Obispo
    921 Oak Park Blvd Ste 201, Pismo Beach, CA 93449

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • French Hospital Medical Center
  • Marian Regional Medical Center
  • Sierra Vista Regional Medical Center
  • Twin Cities Community Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Carotid Endarterectomy (CEA) or Excision of Infected Graft
Intestinal Obstruction
Intestinal Transplant (incl. Enterectomy)

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Feb 22, 2022
    Yes. Surgery performed Feb. 15, 2022 appears to be highly successful and left me with no apparent discomfort.
    — Feb 22, 2022
    About Dr. Spencer Hansen, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1861832255
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Spencer Hansen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hansen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Hansen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hansen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hansen works at Associated Surgeons-Sn Luis in Pismo Beach, CA. View the full address on Dr. Hansen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Hansen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hansen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hansen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hansen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

