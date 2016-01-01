Overview

Dr. Spencer Greendyke, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Coeur D Alene, ID. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Greendyke works at Coeur D Alene Spine in Coeur D Alene, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Rotator Cuff Tendinosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.