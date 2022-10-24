Dr. Eagan has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Spencer Eagan, MD
Overview
Dr. Spencer Eagan, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Garnett, KS. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City.
Dr. Eagan works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Luke's Plastic Surgery Specialists421 S Maple St, Garnett, KS 66032 Directions (816) 932-0288
-
2
Ascentist Ear, Nose & Throat6815 Frontage Rd, Merriam, KS 66204 Directions (913) 914-5975
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Kansas City
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eagan?
As a 50+ year old woman with a large amount of weight loss and three children, I was looking someone to do breast implants and an abdominoplasty. Dr. Eagan was very kind, and I felt very comfortable with him and his staff. I am extremely pleased with my results, and I surprised at how little pain I had. Dr. Eagan has a fantastic program for managing postoperative pain!
About Dr. Spencer Eagan, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1881785772
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
- Univ Of Ks Sch Of Med
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eagan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eagan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eagan works at
Dr. Eagan has seen patients for Facial Reconstruction and Wound Repair, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eagan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Eagan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eagan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eagan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eagan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.