Overview

Dr. Spencer Brown, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.



Dr. Brown works at Pacific Interventional Vascular in Culver City, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Compression, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.