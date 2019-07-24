Dr. Spencer Brown, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brown is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Brown, MD
Overview
Dr. Spencer Brown, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Culver City, CA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from BOSTON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Southern California Hospital At Hollywood.
Dr. Brown works at
Locations
Century City Surgical Associates A Medical Corp.6076 Bristol Pkwy Ste 108, Culver City, CA 90230 Directions (310) 348-9604
Southern California Hospital At Culver City3828 Delmas Ter, Culver City, CA 90232 Directions (323) 462-2271
Hospital Affiliations
- Southern California Hospital At Hollywood
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
awesome I love everybody there they work they treat my husband so nice.
About Dr. Spencer Brown, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1124210018
Education & Certifications
- BOSTON UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Brown has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brown accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brown has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brown works at
Dr. Brown has seen patients for Venous Compression, Arteriovenostomy for Renal Dialysis and Arteriovenous Shunt Creation , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brown on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Brown. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brown.
