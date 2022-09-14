Dr. Spencer Bachow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bachow is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spencer Bachow, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Spencer Bachow, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Delray Beach, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Boca Raton Regional Hospital and Delray Medical Center.
Dr. Bachow works at
Locations
-
1
Center of Hematology Oncology6282 Linton Blvd, Delray Beach, FL 33484 Directions (561) 495-8307
-
2
Lynn Cancer Institute Cancer | Baptist Health701 NW 13th St Fl 3, Boca Raton, FL 33486 Directions (561) 955-5966
Hospital Affiliations
- Boca Raton Regional Hospital
- Delray Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Bachow for a hematology consultation because of some abnormal bloodwork. He was recommended to me by another physician, and I later learned that nearly all of my doctors refer patients to him for hematology and oncology. He is a "doctor's doctor," and they would all use him to treat their own families. Dr. Bachow is very personable and explains complex test results clearly and in terms understandable to a layperson. I found my visit very reassuring and would not hesitate to return to him if I needed help in the future.
About Dr. Spencer Bachow, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1669765525
Education & Certifications
- Columbia University / College of Physicians And Surgeons
- Hospital Of The University Of Pennsylvania
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Dr. Bachow has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bachow accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bachow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bachow works at
Dr. Bachow has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bachow on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Bachow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bachow.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bachow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bachow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.