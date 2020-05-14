Dr. Spasoje Neskovic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Neskovic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Spasoje Neskovic, MD
Dr. Spasoje Neskovic, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade.
Dr. Neskovic's Family medicine and Geriatrics500 E Olive Ave Ste 750, Burbank, CA 91501 Directions (818) 244-4114
He is the most caring doctor... he is available to speak to you when you need him, which in this modern times are rare unless your a superstar or have expensive insurance. He is a god loving family man with true values. When I first called their office because I had a medical scare, he actually called me back on a Friday night... I thought wow, I feel like I am in a small town, getting a personal touch. He is also the happiest guy you can ever speak with, the cup is always full is part of his mantra.
- Geriatric Medicine
- 45 years of experience
- English, Bosnian, Bulgarian, Croatian, Macedonian, Russian and Serbo-Croatian
- 1780792739
- University Of California Los Angeles
- St Elizabeths Hospital
- Columbus Hosp
- University of Belgrade
- Sava Sumanovic, Primed college
