Dr. Spasoje Neskovic, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Burbank, CA. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from University of Belgrade.



Dr. Neskovic works at Spasoje M Neskovic MD in Burbank, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Insomnia, Overweight and Obesity along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.