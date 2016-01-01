See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Madison Heights, MI
Dr. Soyoung Bae, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Soyoung Bae, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Madison Heights, MI. They completed their residency with UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO

Dr. Bae works at DaVincii Obstetrics & Gynecology in Madison Heights, MI with other offices in Blairsville, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Davincii Obstetrics & Gynecology Plc.
    1435 E 12 Mile Rd, Madison Heights, MI 48071 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (248) 543-2229
  2. 2
    Indiana Chestnut Ridge
    25 Colony Blvd Ste 110, Blairsville, PA 15717 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 459-1720

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ovarian Cancer Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Ovarian Cancer Screening
HPV (Human Papillomavirus)
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)

Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • UPMC Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Soyoung Bae, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Korean
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1841451085
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO
    Residency
    Internship
    • Providence Hosp Southfield-Univ Mich
    Internship
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
