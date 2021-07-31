Dr. Kishor has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sowmya Kishor, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sowmya Kishor, MD is a Dermatologist in West Palm Beach, FL.
Dr. Kishor works at
Locations
1
Palm Beach Dermatology, Inc.4475 Medical Center Way Ste 2, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-1000Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 12:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
2
Palm Beach Dermatology, Inc.701 Northpoint Pkwy Ste 300, West Palm Beach, FL 33407 Directions (561) 863-1000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida JFK North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sowmya Kishor, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1326288721
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kishor accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kishor has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kishor has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Rosacea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kishor on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Kishor. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kishor.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kishor, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kishor appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.