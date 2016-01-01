Dr. Sowmini Nithianantham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nithianantham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sowmini Nithianantham, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sowmini Nithianantham, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Dr. Nithianantham works at
The Harris Center for Mental Health and Idd9401 Southwest Fwy, Houston, TX 77074 Directions (713) 970-3365
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
About Dr. Sowmini Nithianantham, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1518071158
- MYSORE UNIVERSITY / J.S.S. MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Dr. Nithianantham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nithianantham accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nithianantham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nithianantham works at
Dr. Nithianantham has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nithianantham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Nithianantham. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nithianantham.
