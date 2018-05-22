Dr. Sowmini Kommireddi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kommireddi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sowmini Kommireddi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sowmini Kommireddi, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Holmdel, NJ. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Locations
Holmdel Pediatrics719 N Beers St Ste 1E, Holmdel, NJ 07733 Directions (732) 739-4414Monday8:30am - 6:30pmTuesday8:30am - 8:00pmWednesday8:30am - 8:00pmThursday8:30am - 8:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:30pmSaturday8:30am - 12:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor. Kind caring and patient. Calls back personally when you call the office with a question - not nurse or office sfaff. That in itself speaks volumes to her dedication. Continue to impress me each visit. Office staff kind and helpful as well.
About Dr. Sowmini Kommireddi, MD
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi and Tamil
- 1518064260
Education & Certifications
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
