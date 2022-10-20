Dr. Sowjanya Reganti, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reganti is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sowjanya Reganti, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sowjanya Reganti, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Hematology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE and is affiliated with Banner Churchill Community Hospital, Renown Regional Medical Center, Renown South Meadows Medical Center and Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cancer Care Specialists236 W 6th St Ste 400, Reno, NV 89503 Directions (775) 329-0873
Cancer Care Specialists5423 RENO CORPORATE DR, Reno, NV 89511 Directions (775) 329-0873
Foster G. Mcgaw Hospital2160 S 1st Ave, Maywood, IL 60153 Directions (708) 327-2227Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Churchill Community Hospital
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
- Saint Mary's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Reganti is simply the best! She fights for her patients and she takes excellent care of us!! I am so very thankful I have her as my oncologist. She is very professional but so exceptionally caring, I felt comfortable from the first time I met with her. I have been with her for almost seven years and I would recommend her to every person taking the cancer journey!
About Dr. Sowjanya Reganti, MD
- Hematology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1356482020
Education & Certifications
- Advocate Lutheran Gen Hospital
- BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
- Internal Medicine
