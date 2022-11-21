Dr. Sowjanya Nagabhirava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nagabhirava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sowjanya Nagabhirava, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sowjanya Nagabhirava, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.
Virginia Oncology Associates744 Battlefield Blvd N Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4403
Virginia Oncology Associates725 Volvo Pkwy Ste 200, Chesapeake, VA 23320 Directions (757) 549-4403
- Chesapeake Regional Medical Center
- Sentara Leigh Hospital
- Sentara Norfolk General Hospital
- Sentara Princess Anne Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I met Dr. Naga while I was a patient at Chesapeake Regional Medical Center last September. I have been a patient of hers since that time. I would highly recommend Dr. Naga and her staff.
- Medical Oncology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- Baltimore
- University Of Health Sciences
- Medical Oncology
Dr. Nagabhirava has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nagabhirava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nagabhirava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nagabhirava has seen patients for Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Nagabhirava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Nagabhirava. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nagabhirava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nagabhirava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nagabhirava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.