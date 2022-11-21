Overview

Dr. Sowjanya Nagabhirava, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Chesapeake, VA. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Health Sciences and is affiliated with Chesapeake Regional Medical Center, Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and Sentara Princess Anne Hospital.



Dr. Nagabhirava works at Virginia Oncology Associates in Chesapeake, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Lung Cancer and Colorectal Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.