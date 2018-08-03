Dr. Sovrin Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sovrin Shah, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sovrin Shah, MD is an Urology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery. They graduated from Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mount Sinai Beth Israel, Mount Sinai Brooklyn, Mount Sinai Morningside, Mount Sinai Queens and Mount Sinai West.
Dr. Shah works at
Locations
-
1
Mount Sinai Union Square10 Union Sq E, New York, NY 10003 Directions (212) 844-8926
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel
- Mount Sinai Brooklyn
- Mount Sinai Morningside
- Mount Sinai Queens
- Mount Sinai West
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?
Dr. Shah is an outstanding urologist. In addition to his medical expertise, he listens to me, he explains things clearly to me, and he makes himself accessible. Excellent bedside manner. I have somewhat complicated urological needs that would cause most people a certain amount of anguish. However, knowing that I'm in Dr. Shah's care puts my mind at ease. That's priceless.
About Dr. Sovrin Shah, MD
- Urology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1245211663
Education & Certifications
- David Geffen School Of Medicine UCLA
- University Hospital of Brooklyn Downstate
- Stony Brook Univ Health Sciences Center School of Medicine
- Female Pelvic Medicine and Reconstructive Surgery and Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shah accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shah works at
Dr. Shah has seen patients for Polyuria, Urinary Incontinence and Bedwetting, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.