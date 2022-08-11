Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. El-Eid is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Souzan El-Eid, MD is a Breast Surgical Oncology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME) and is affiliated with Summerlin Hospital Medical Center.
Comprehensive Cancer Centers of Nevada, Southwest9280 W Sunset Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 952-1251Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Aetna
- America's Health Choice
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthChoice
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Sierra Choice
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
- Veteran Administration Plan
As always, I feel comfortable talking to Dr El-Eid. Her knowledge of the questions I have and making sure all of my needs are addressed are fantastic.
- Breast Surgical Oncology
- English, Arabic and French
- 1841289444
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Nassau University Medical Center
- Yale-New Haven Hospital Saint Raphael Campus
- University of Nebraska Medical Center (GME)
- University Of Nebraska
Dr. El-Eid has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. El-Eid accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. El-Eid has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. El-Eid has seen patients for Breast Cancer and Ductal Carcinoma in Situ, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. El-Eid on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. El-Eid speaks Arabic and French.
73 patients have reviewed Dr. El-Eid. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. El-Eid.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. El-Eid, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. El-Eid appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.