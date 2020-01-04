Dr. Sourendra Raut, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Raut is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sourendra Raut, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sourendra Raut, MD is an Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Cumming, GA. They graduated from Mcgill University Health Center and is affiliated with Northside Hospital Forsyth.
Dr. Raut works at
Locations
Cumming1100 Northside Forsyth Dr Ste 340, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 866-8111
Resurgens Orthopaedics4150 Deputy Bill Cantrell Rd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (770) 886-8111
Resurgens PC4150 Dep Bill Cantrell Memorial Rd Ste 300, Cumming, GA 30040 Directions (770) 886-8111
Hospital Affiliations
- Northside Hospital Forsyth
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Raut is very professional, punctual, courteous and a great surgeon. He spent time answering my questions as well as my husbands pre and post op. I highly recommend Dr. Raut and will use him again should a need arise.
About Dr. Sourendra Raut, MD
- Orthopedic Foot & Ankle Surgery
- English
- 1073847794
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Medical Center
- McGill University Health Centre
- Mcgill University Health Center
- McGill University Medical School
- Orthopedic Surgery
