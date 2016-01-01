Dr. Dhungel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sourab Dhungel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sourab Dhungel, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They graduated from RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dhungel works at
Locations
-
1
U.s. Renal Care Winkler Home Dialysis2675 Winkler Ave Ste 130, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 791-1747
-
2
Cape Coral Office1320 SE 8th St, Cape Coral, FL 33990 Directions (239) 939-0999
-
3
Associates in Nephrology7981 GLADIOLUS DR, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 939-0999
-
4
Fort Myers South Dialysis8850 Gladiolus Dr, Fort Myers, FL 33908 Directions (239) 415-1661
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Gulf Coast Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dhungel?
About Dr. Sourab Dhungel, MD
- Nephrology
- English
- 1700070125
Education & Certifications
- RAJIV GANDHI UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES AND MANIPAL ACADEMY OF HIGHER EDUCATION (M.A.H.E.) MANGAL
- Nephrology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dhungel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dhungel works at
Dr. Dhungel has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dhungel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dhungel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dhungel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.