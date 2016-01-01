Dr. Soundarya N Gowda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gowda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soundarya N Gowda, MD
Overview
Dr. Soundarya N Gowda, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gowda works at
Locations
-
1
Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital1906 Belleview Ave Se, Roanoke, VA 24014 Directions (540) 981-7000MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
-
2
Carilion Clinic Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - Roanoke3 Riverside Cir, Roanoke, VA 24016 Directions (540) 224-5170Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Soundarya N Gowda, MD
- Neurology
- English
- 1184821480
Education & Certifications
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
- Clinical Neurophysiology, Epilepsy and Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gowda has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gowda accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gowda has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gowda works at
Dr. Gowda has seen patients for Seizure Disorders and EEG (Electroencephalogram), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gowda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Gowda. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gowda.
