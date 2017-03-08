Dr. Soumya Rao, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rao is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soumya Rao, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soumya Rao, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They graduated from JJM Medical College.
Dr. Rao works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Robert T Reichman, MD488 E Valley Pkwy, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 294-2266
-
2
Palomar Health Medical Group15611 Pomerado Rd, Poway, CA 92064 Directions (858) 675-3150
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rao?
Excellent! physician. Worked on my behalf to secure appropriate treatment for my progressive condition. Thank you and your staff.
About Dr. Soumya Rao, MD
- Rheumatology
- English, Hindi and Kannada
- 1033388616
Education & Certifications
- University Of Pennsylvania
- Winthrop University Hospital
- JJM Medical College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rao has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rao has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rao works at
Dr. Rao has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rao on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Rao speaks Hindi and Kannada.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Rao. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rao.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rao, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rao appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.