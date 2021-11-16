Dr. Soumya Chatterjee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chatterjee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soumya Chatterjee, MD
Dr. Soumya Chatterjee, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Akron General Medical Center, Cleveland Clinic and Wooster Community Hospital.
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-9945Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Akron General Medical Center
- Cleveland Clinic
- Wooster Community Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr. Chatterjee in October and he was extremely thorough. He did not rush me and took his time to hear what I had to say. He had such a good manner and was so kind. I would highly recommend him!
- Rheumatology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1891759346
- CALCUTTA UNIVERSITY / VIVEKANANDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCES
Dr. Chatterjee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chatterjee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chatterjee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chatterjee has seen patients for Fibromyalgia, Raynaud's Disease and Systemic Sclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chatterjee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Chatterjee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chatterjee.
