Dr. Soumen Khatua, MB BS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Khatua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soumen Khatua, MB BS
Overview
Dr. Soumen Khatua, MB BS is a Pediatric Hematology-Oncology Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Chldrns Nat Hosp
Dr. Khatua works at
Locations
-
1
Rochester - Peds200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 Directions (507) 516-6364
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Khatua?
About Dr. Soumen Khatua, MB BS
- Pediatric Hematology & Oncology
- English, Bengali
- Male
- 1851389126
Education & Certifications
- Chldrns Nat Hosp
- Pediatric Hematology-Oncology
Hospital Affiliations
- Mayo Clinic - Rochester
Frequently Asked Questions
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Khatua using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Khatua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Khatua works at
Dr. Khatua speaks Bengali.
Dr. Khatua has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Khatua.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Khatua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Khatua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.