Dr. Soultana Kourtidou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kourtidou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soultana Kourtidou, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soultana Kourtidou, MD is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY.
Dr. Kourtidou works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
New York Hospital Nyp525 E 68th St, New York, NY 10065 Directions (212) 746-2821
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kourtidou?
About Dr. Soultana Kourtidou, MD
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1225314495
Education & Certifications
- Pediatric Cardiology and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kourtidou accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kourtidou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kourtidou works at
Dr. Kourtidou has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kourtidou.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kourtidou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kourtidou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.