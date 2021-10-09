Dr. Soula Koniaris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koniaris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soula Koniaris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soula Koniaris, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Locations
Umdnj Rwj Pediatric Dermatology89 French St Fl 4, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 836-8714
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor and professional. Took the time needed (and more) to address everything and answer all the questions! So happy we found her!
About Dr. Soula Koniaris, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1942380779
Education & Certifications
- North Shore Univ Hosp-Cornell U
- Montefiore Hosp-Albert Einstein Coll Med
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- UNIVERSITY OF TENNESSEE / MEMPHIS / COLLEGE OF MEDICINESURGERY
- Pediatric Gastroenterology
Dr. Koniaris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Koniaris using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Koniaris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koniaris speaks Greek.
14 patients have reviewed Dr. Koniaris. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koniaris.
