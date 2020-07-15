Overview

Dr. Souheil Saba, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.



Dr. Saba works at Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology in Southfield, MI with other offices in Novi, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging, Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.