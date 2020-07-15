Dr. Souheil Saba, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Saba is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Souheil Saba, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus and Ascension Saint John Hospital.
Ascension Providence Hospital Cardiology22250 Providence Dr Ste 705, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9858
Providence Hospital16001 W 9 Mile Rd, Southfield, MI 48075 Directions (248) 552-9858
Heart Cardiology Consultants47601 Grand River Ave Ste C202, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (248) 465-5955
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus
- Ascension Saint John Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Priority Health
I trust Dr Saba completely. I would not trust another cardiologist. That is why I drive from Kentucky to see him. He has a Great personality and is very caring. Recommend Dr Saba 100%!
- Cardiology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1225011711
- PROVIDENCE HOSPITAL
- Internal Medicine
