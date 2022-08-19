Dr. Souheil Haddad, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Haddad is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Souheil Haddad, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Souheil Haddad, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Bloomington, IN.
Dr. Haddad works at
Locations
Neurosurgical Clinic of Bloomington Inc. PC700 S College Ave Ste A, Bloomington, IN 47403 Directions (812) 331-8168
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana University Health Bedford Hospital
- Indiana University Health Paoli Hospital
- Iu Health Bloomington Hospital
- Monroe Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
This man saved me from chronic back pain. The very best bedside manner I’ve encountered. I love his optimism and professionalism. I had back surgery 3 years ago and I’ve had zero pain since. Best decision I’ve ever made was to meet and let Dr. Haddad work on me! Staff was absolutely excellent as well. God bless you and your office workers !!!
About Dr. Souheil Haddad, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1659355931
Education & Certifications
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Haddad has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Haddad accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Haddad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Haddad works at
Dr. Haddad has seen patients for Thoracic Spine Fracture, Low Back Pain, Spine Fractures and Traumatic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Haddad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Haddad. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Haddad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Haddad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Haddad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.