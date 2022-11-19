Overview

Dr. Souhaila Richardson, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel, Ascension St. Vincent Fishers and Ascension St. Vincent Hospital - Indianapolis.



Dr. Richardson works at Ascension Medical Group Indianapolis Primary and Specialty Care in Indianapolis, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.