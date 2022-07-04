Overview

Dr. Soubhagyalakshmi Parvathaneni, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Cardiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from SRI KRISHNADEVARAYA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Citizens Memorial Hospital, Lovelace Medical Center, Lovelace Women's Hospital, Mercy Hospital Aurora, Mercy Hospital Lebanon, Mercy Hospital Springfield and Ozarks Healthcare.



Dr. Parvathaneni works at New Mexico Heart Institute in Albuquerque, NM with other offices in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Aortic Valve Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.