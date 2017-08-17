Dr. Bekheit-Saad has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souad Bekheit-Saad, MD
Overview
Dr. Souad Bekheit-Saad, MD is an Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They completed their fellowship with Belfast City Hosp
Dr. Bekheit-Saad works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Staten Island Heart PC501 Seaview Ave Ste 300, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-8758
Hospital Affiliations
- Staten Island University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bekheit-Saad?
Dr Bekeit is amazing. Love, love love this doctor. She is kind Compassionate and very very smart. I had a Cardiologist that kept telling me my heart was fine but it wasn't. It was stopping and starting. Dr Bekeit properly diagnosed me and got me a pacemaker. Saved my life. Eternally grateful.
About Dr. Souad Bekheit-Saad, MD
- Adult Congenital Heart Disease Cardiology
- English
- 1760480404
Education & Certifications
- Belfast City Hosp
- Cairo U Hosp
- Queens U
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bekheit-Saad accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bekheit-Saad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bekheit-Saad works at
Dr. Bekheit-Saad has seen patients for Cardiomegaly, Heart Disease and Syncope, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bekheit-Saad on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bekheit-Saad. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bekheit-Saad.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bekheit-Saad, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bekheit-Saad appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.