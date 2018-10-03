Dr. Sou Her, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Her is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sou Her, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Sou Her, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Stockton, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine. They graduated from Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine.
Life Family Medicine Clinic75 W March Ln Ste J, Stockton, CA 95207 Directions (209) 242-2448
Life Family Medicine Clinic, Inc.7275 E Southgate Dr Ste 102, Sacramento, CA 95823 Directions (916) 706-1458
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Elderplan
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Health Plan of San Joaquin
- Humana
- Medicaid
- UnitedHealthCare
Excellent Doctor and Staffs. Everyone is very friendly and courteous. They made me feel comfortable and really tried to understand not just my medical problems, but me as well. Very great experience overall.
- Family Medicine
- 14 years of experience
- English, Hmong
- UNIVERSITY OF WISCONSIN / EAU CLAIRE
- Touro Center / College of Osteopathic Medicine
- University of The Pacific
- Osteopathic Manipulative Medicine
Dr. Her has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Her accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Her has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Her speaks Hmong.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Her. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Her.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Her, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Her appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.