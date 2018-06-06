Overview

Dr. Sotiris Stamou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida Capital Hospital.



Dr. Stamou works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - JFK in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.