Dr. Sotiris Stamou, MD
Dr. Sotiris Stamou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida Capital Hospital.
Florida Heart & Vascular Care - JFK180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 320, Atlantis, FL 33462 Directions (561) 548-4900Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Florida Heart & Vascular Care of Broward350 NW 84th Ave Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 475-8107
HCA Florida Heart and Lung - Tallahassee2770 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 109C2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Directions (850) 877-1100
Plantation8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Directions (954) 475-9535Monday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
- HCA Florida Capital Hospital
Great at explaining the surgery. The office and staff are amazing, and truly care.
About Dr. Sotiris Stamou, MD
- General Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, French and Greek
Education & Certifications
- Aortic and Endovascular Surgery Fellowship, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
- Georgetown University Hospital-General Surgery
- Washington Hospital Center
- University of Athens Medical School
- Cardiovascular Surgery
