Dr. Sotiris Stamou, MD

General Surgery
4.6 (20)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sotiris Stamou, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Atlantis, FL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Athens Medical School and is affiliated with Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg and HCA Florida Capital Hospital.

Dr. Stamou works at HCA Florida Heart and Vascular Care - JFK in Atlantis, FL with other offices in Plantation, FL and Tallahassee, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Florida Heart & Vascular Care - JFK
    180 John F Kennedy Dr Ste 320, Atlantis, FL 33462 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (561) 548-4900
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
    Florida Heart & Vascular Care of Broward
    350 NW 84th Ave Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 475-8107
    HCA Florida Heart and Lung - Tallahassee
    2770 Capital Medical Blvd Ste 109C2, Tallahassee, FL 32308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (850) 877-1100
    Plantation
    8251 W Broward Blvd Ste 300, Plantation, FL 33324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 475-9535
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
  • Bayfront Health Saint Petersburg
  • HCA Florida Capital Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Dissection
Aneurysm
Aortic Valve Disease
Aortic Dissection
Aneurysm

Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm and Dissection of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Arch Anomaly Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Supravalvular Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiac Valvular Dysplasia, X-Linked Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Coarctation of the Aorta Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Fistula Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Neoplasms, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleura Cancer Chevron Icon
Pleural Cancer Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Symptoms, Heart Chevron Icon
Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Stenting Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (18)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Jun 06, 2018
    Great at explaining the surgery. The office and staff are amazing, and truly care.
    — Jun 06, 2018
    About Dr. Sotiris Stamou, MD

    • General Surgery
    • 29 years of experience
    • English, French and Greek
    • 1316078835
    Education & Certifications

    • Aortic and Endovascular Surgery Fellowship, Missouri Baptist Medical Center
    • Georgetown University Hospital-General Surgery
    • Washington Hospital Center
    • University of Athens Medical School
    • Cardiovascular Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Sotiris Stamou, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stamou is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stamou has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stamou has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Stamou. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stamou.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stamou, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stamou appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

