Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Roslyn Heights, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Charles University / Faculty of Medicine in Prague and is affiliated with Glen Cove Hospital, Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, Huntington Hospital, Lenox Hill Hospital and North Shore University Hospital Syosset.
Plastic Surgery Associates of Long Island216 Willis Mineola Ave Ste 102, Roslyn Heights, NY 11577 Directions (516) 712-1776Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 2:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
- Glen Cove Hospital
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- Huntington Hospital
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- North Shore University Hospital Syosset
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
Dr. Papafragkou revised an old facial scar for me in the office. Did an amazing job!
About Dr. Sotirios Papafragkou, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English, Czech, German, Greek and Spanish
- Charles University / Faculty of Medicine in Prague
- General Surgery, Hand Surgery and Plastic Surgery
