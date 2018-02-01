See All Pediatric Neurologists in New York, NY
Dr. Sotirios Keros, MD

Pediatric Neurology
16 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Sotirios Keros, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Pediatric Neurology, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Epilepsy. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Keros works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY.

Locations

    Pediatric Neurology
    505 E 70th St, New York, NY 10021
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

  NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
  NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital

Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing
Seizure Disorders
Epilepsy
ImPACT Testing

Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Acrocephalosyndactyly Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hemophilia A Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Leukemia Diagnostic Evaluations Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Lipidoses (incl. Gaucher Disease) Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Evaluation Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
von Willebrand Disease Chevron Icon
    Amerihealth
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 01, 2018
    Had our first visit in Sioux Falls,SD. Wait was not long, nursing staff was kind, Doctor Keros was excellent, my daughter was nervous but his wonderful bedside manner eased her concerns. He explained everything very well in terms we could understand.
    About Dr. Sotirios Keros, MD

    Pediatric Neurology
    16 years of experience
    English
    1336308758
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
    Epilepsy and Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Dr. Keros has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Keros accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.

    Dr. Keros has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Keros works at The Rogosin Institute - New Patients in New York, NY.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Keros. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Keros, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Keros appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

