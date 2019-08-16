Overview

Dr. Sotir Polena, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntington, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Interventional Cardiology. They graduated from State University of Tirana and is affiliated with Huntington Hospital and North Shore University Hospital.



Dr. Polena works at Huntington Heart Center in Huntington, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Venous Insufficiency, Shortness of Breath and Wheezing along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.