Dr. Soroya Rahaman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Rahaman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soroya Rahaman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soroya Rahaman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tampa, FL. They completed their fellowship with Indiana University Med Center
Dr. Rahaman works at
Locations
-
1
Gastro MD5016 W Cypress St Ste 200, Tampa, FL 33607 Directions (813) 542-2589Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Rahaman?
She was so kind I felt very comfortable talking to her about anything and she didnt just write a script and send me on my way she made a few suggestions to do at home and wants to follow in 3 weeks. ALSO she called me what doctor does that,now just hoping to be able to figure out whats going on with me and I trust she will
About Dr. Soroya Rahaman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1669448049
Education & Certifications
- Indiana University Med Center
- Georgetown U/Va Med Ctr
- St Vincents Hosp-U Coll
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Rahaman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Rahaman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Rahaman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Rahaman works at
Dr. Rahaman has seen patients for Diarrhea, Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Rahaman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
31 patients have reviewed Dr. Rahaman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Rahaman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Rahaman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Rahaman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.