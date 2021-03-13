Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bacchus is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD
Dr. Soroya Bacchus, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED.
6801 Park Ter Ste 530B, Los Angeles, CA 90045
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
Excellent doctor. I've seen psychologists, but this was my first psychiatrist visit ever. I wanted to try medications for extra support. Not only did Dr. Bacchus correctly diagnose the type of anxious depression I'm experiencing, but she also prescribed the right medication at the right dose the first time. That's basically unheard of. Most people have to go through weeks of bad side effects to find the right antidepressant. But I started to feel better within a couple weeks with no bad side effects. Yes, she's no nonsense, effective, and gets right to the point. For people complaining that she's not warm or empathic enough, remember she's a physician, not a therapist. She was very thorough in reviewing my medical history and lab work, and she clearly knows her stuff when it comes to psychopharmacology. Her website emphasizes that she's an addiction specialist, which is not my issue, but she's also an excellent general psychiatrist. Highly recommend.
Psychiatry
34 years of experience
- English
- 1407953029
- UCLA Npi Geriatric Psychiatry
- UCLA Npi
- Martin Luther King-Drew Medical Center
- HOWARD UNIV COLL OF MED
- University Of California, Irvine
Addiction Medicine and Geriatric Psychiatry
Dr. Bacchus has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bacchus accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Bacchus has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
91 patients have reviewed Dr. Bacchus. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
