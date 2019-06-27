See All Otolaryngologists in Calabasas, CA
Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Redding.

Dr. Zaghi works at The Breathe Institute in Calabasas, CA with other offices in Los Angeles, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    The Breathe Institute
    4505 Las Virgenes Rd Ste 209, Calabasas, CA 91302 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3382
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Zaghi MD A Professional Corporation
    10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 912, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 981-3374
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center
  • Mercy Medical Center Redding

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Middle Ear Implant Candidacy Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Audiometry Chevron Icon
Carotid Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jun 27, 2019
    Amazing doctor. He cut my tongue tie, it was painless and now I have much less pain in my neck shoulders jaw and back. He's extremely thorough, kind and skilled.
    Patrick Zwally in Florham Park, NJ — Jun 27, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD
    About Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD

    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    • English
    • 1780902536
    Education & Certifications

    • HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
    • Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.