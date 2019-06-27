Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Zaghi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD
Overview
Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Calabasas, CA. They graduated from HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center and Mercy Medical Center Redding.
Locations
-
1
The Breathe Institute4505 Las Virgenes Rd Ste 209, Calabasas, CA 91302 Directions (310) 981-3382Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
2
Zaghi MD A Professional Corporation10921 Wilshire Blvd Ste 912, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 981-3374Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Mercy Medical Center Redding
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Amazing doctor. He cut my tongue tie, it was painless and now I have much less pain in my neck shoulders jaw and back. He's extremely thorough, kind and skilled.
About Dr. Soroush Zaghi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1780902536
Education & Certifications
- HARVARD UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF PSYCHOLOGY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
