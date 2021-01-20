Dr. Soroush Ramin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ramin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soroush Ramin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soroush Ramin, MD is an Urology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Providence Saint John's Health Center, Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and Valley Presbyterian Hospital.
Locations
Urology Cancer Specialists2080 Century Park E Ste 1407, Los Angeles, CA 90067 Directions (310) 277-2929
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
- Ridgecrest Regional Hospital
- Valley Presbyterian Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Very nice Doctor . Yes I would recommend to family and friends
About Dr. Soroush Ramin, MD
- Urology
- 28 years of experience
- English, Arabic and Spanish
Education & Certifications
- City Of Hope National Med Center
- LOMA LINDA UNIVERSITY
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
- University of California, Los Angeles
- Urology
