Dr. Sorina Dancea, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sorina Dancea, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Salem, VA. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy|Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy|Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina|Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina and is affiliated with Lewisgale Medical Center, LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany and Upmc Muncy.
Dr. Dancea works at
Locations
LewisGale Physicians Rheumatology - Salem1906 BRAEBURN DR, Salem, VA 24153 Directions (540) 210-3631Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Lewisgale Medical Center
- LewisGale Hospital - Alleghany
- Upmc Muncy
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EBS-RMSCO
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Universal American
Ratings & Reviews
She is very thorough and takes all the time needed to answer questions.
About Dr. Sorina Dancea, MD
- Rheumatology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French and Romanian
Education & Certifications
- Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy|Carol Davila University Of Medicine and Pharmacy|Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina|Universitatea De Medicina Si Farmacie Carol Davila, Facultatea De Medicina
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dancea has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dancea accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dancea has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Rheumatoid Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dancea on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dancea speaks French and Romanian.
71 patients have reviewed Dr. Dancea. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dancea.
