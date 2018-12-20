Overview

Dr. Sorina Carabeth, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Luis Obispo, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 53 years of experience. They graduated from INSTITUTE OF MEDICINE AND PHARMACY CAROL DAVILA.



Dr. Carabeth works at SAN LUIS PHYSICAL THERAPY & ORTHO in San Luis Obispo, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.