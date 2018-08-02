Overview

Dr. Soriaya Motivala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.



Dr. Motivala works at Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue in Staten Island, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Cord Stimulation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.