Dr. Soriaya Motivala, MD
Dr. Soriaya Motivala, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Staten Island, NY. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from IN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital and Staten Island University Hospital.
Northwell Health Physician Partners Neurosurgery at Seaview Avenue501 Seaview Ave Ste 201, Staten Island, NY 10305 Directions (718) 226-4940
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Staten Island University Hospital
Excellent Dr. Very knowledgeable understanding, compassionate. ONE OF THE BEST OFFICE VISIT I EVER HAD. HIGHLY recommend
About Dr. Soriaya Motivala, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 15 years of experience
- English, French
- 1760644496
Education & Certifications
- Mount Sinai School of Medicine
- IN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Mc Gill U
- Neurosurgery
