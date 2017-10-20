See All Neurologists in Lake Elmo, MN
Dr. Soren Ryberg, MD

Neurology
1.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Soren Ryberg, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Lake Elmo, MN. They specialize in Neurology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Abbott Northwestern Hospital.

Dr. Ryberg works at Quest Diagnostics LLC Il in Lake Elmo, MN with other offices in Minneapolis, MN. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Quest Diagnostics LLC Il
    8515 Eagle Point Blvd Ste 100, Lake Elmo, MN 55042 (612) 879-1000
  2
    7373 France Ave S Ste 604, Minneapolis, MN 55435 (612) 879-1000
  3
    Noran Neurological Clinic PA
    2828 Chicago Ave Ste 200, Minneapolis, MN 55407 (612) 879-1000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Abbott Northwestern Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Anterior Horn Disease Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Cognitive Function Testing Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Dementia Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dystonia Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nerve Conduction Studies Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Parkinson's Disease Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Alzheimer's Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chorea (Excluding Huntington's Chorea) Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuritis Chevron Icon
Chronic Inflammatory Demyelinating Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Cluster Headache Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Corticobasal Degeneration Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Myasthenia Gravis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Narcolepsy and Cataplexy Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Due to Alcohol and Drugs Chevron Icon
Pseudobulbar Affect Chevron Icon
Rasmussen's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Restless Leg Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Sleep-Related Leg Cramp Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    1.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (21)
    Oct 20, 2017
    Dr. Ryberg was professional and to the point. He quickly diagnosed my migraine condition and even went as far as to schedule an MRI.
    Victoria, MN — Oct 20, 2017
    About Dr. Soren Ryberg, MD

    Neurology
    35 years of experience
    English
    1588668537
    Education & Certifications

    Hennepin County Medical Center
    University Of Minnesota
    Letterman Army Med Ctr
    University of Minnesota Medical School
    Neurology
    Dr. Soren Ryberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ryberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ryberg has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ryberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ryberg has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Headache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ryberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Ryberg. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ryberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ryberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ryberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

