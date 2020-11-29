Dr. Soren Kraemer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kraemer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Soren Kraemer, MD
Overview
Dr. Soren Kraemer, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Des Moines, IA. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University of Arkansas College of Medicine and is affiliated with Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center.
Locations
Surgical Affiliates411 Laurel St, Des Moines, IA 50314 Directions (515) 247-3266
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercyone Des Moines Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kramer saved my life. I needed emergency colon surgery with 3rd stage colon cancer. He did an excellent job with the surgery.
About Dr. Soren Kraemer, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1780679787
Education & Certifications
- Ferguson Hosp
- U Kans Affil Hosps
- University of Arkansas College of Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery and General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kraemer has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kraemer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kraemer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kraemer has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Intestinal Abscess and Hemorrhoids, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kraemer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Kraemer. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kraemer.
