Dr. Craig-Muller has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soren Craig-Muller, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Soren Craig-Muller, MD is a Dermatologist in Portland, ME.
Dr. Craig-Muller works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Associates50 Sewall St, Portland, ME 04102 Directions (207) 775-3526
-
2
Community Dental57 BARRA RD, Biddeford, ME 04005 Directions (207) 775-3526
-
3
Dermatology Associates2 Admiral Fitch Ave, Brunswick, ME 04011 Directions (207) 725-5197
-
4
University of Minnesota Children's Hospital Fairview420 Delaware St SE, Minneapolis, MN 55455 Directions (612) 624-9964
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Craig-Muller?
Very knowledgeable about my allergic reaction to big bites.
About Dr. Soren Craig-Muller, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1205214798
Education & Certifications
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Craig-Muller accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Craig-Muller has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Craig-Muller works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Craig-Muller. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Craig-Muller.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Craig-Muller, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Craig-Muller appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.