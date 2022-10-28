See All Gastroenterologists in Beverly Hills, CA
Dr. Soraya Ross, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Soraya Ross, MD

Gastroenterology
4 (16)
Call for new patient details
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Soraya Ross, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.

Dr. Ross works at Robert M. Karns M.d. A Medical Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Robert M. Karns M.d. A Medical Corporation
    8920 Wilshire Blvd Ste 321, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 888-1227

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cedars - Sinai Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Scan Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis Screening Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Liver Function Test Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
pH Probe Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat pH Probe
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Endoanal Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Esophageal Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.0
Average provider rating
Based on 16 ratings
Patient Ratings (16)
5 Star
(12)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(4)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Ross?

Oct 28, 2022
Dr Ross is one of the best doctors I have ever been to. She listens, ask the right questions and gets you better. I trust her completely.
The best doctor — Oct 28, 2022
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Soraya Ross, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Soraya Ross, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Ross to family and friends

Dr. Ross' Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Ross

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Soraya Ross, MD.

About Dr. Soraya Ross, MD

Specialties
  • Gastroenterology
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 40 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Armenian
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1649209628
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT LOS ANGELES / CENTER FOR HEALTH SCIENCES
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Ross has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Ross has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Ross works at Robert M. Karns M.d. A Medical Corporation in Beverly Hills, CA. View the full address on Dr. Ross’s profile.

Dr. Ross has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diarrhea and Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ross on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

16 patients have reviewed Dr. Ross. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ross.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ross, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ross appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Soraya Ross, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.