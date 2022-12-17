Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hahn-Navas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from U Nuestra Senora Del Rosario.
Dr. Hahn-Navas works at
Locations
-
1
San Antonio Eye Center PA800 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215 Directions (215) 396-8972
-
2
San Antonio Eye Center14807 SAN PEDRO AVE, San Antonio, TX 78232 Directions (210) 226-6169
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hahn-Navas?
Excellent Dr, very knowledgeable. Beautiful bedside manor. Very caring, takes her time and explains everything to my level.
About Dr. Sora Hahn-Navas, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English, Chinese, Korean and Spanish
- 1548441744
Education & Certifications
- USC
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
- Maryland General Hospital
- U Nuestra Senora Del Rosario
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hahn-Navas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hahn-Navas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hahn-Navas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hahn-Navas works at
Dr. Hahn-Navas speaks Chinese, Korean and Spanish.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Hahn-Navas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hahn-Navas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hahn-Navas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hahn-Navas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.