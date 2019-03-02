Dr. Sopna Jacob, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacob is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Sopna Jacob, MD
Dr. Sopna Jacob, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Wilson, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U and is affiliated with Wilson Medical Center.
Pulmonary Associates of Wilson1700 Tarboro St W Ste 200, Wilson, NC 27893 Directions (252) 399-5310
- Wilson Medical Center
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
I needed a primary care physician and after extensive research went with Dr. Jacob. She always has time to listen to me and offer alternatives rather than just writing another prescription. I never wait more than 10 minutes for a scheduled appointment. I also have never been turned away if showing up without an appointment. I highly recommend her if you are shopping for a new doctor that focuses on patients and not billable hours.
- Internal Medicine
- 22 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1184723405
- Wyckoff Heights Hospital
- Kottayam Med Coll, Kerala U
- Internal Medicine
Dr. Jacob has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacob accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacob has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jacob works at
Dr. Jacob speaks Chinese.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacob. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacob.
