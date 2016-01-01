Dr. Shirin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Sophie Shirin, MD
Overview
Dr. Sophie Shirin, MD is a Dermatologist in Encino, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.
Locations
Sophie Shirin M.d. Inc.16260 Ventura Blvd Ste 300, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 905-3880
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Sophie Shirin, MD
- Dermatology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Russian
- 1114106093
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ Rw Johnson University Hospital
- UMDNJ--Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Shirin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Shirin has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration and Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shirin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Shirin speaks Russian.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Shirin. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shirin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shirin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shirin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.