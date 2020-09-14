Overview

Dr. Sophie Liu, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Saint Charles, MO. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from FINCH UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES / SCHOLL COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Progress West Hospital and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - Lake Saint Louis.



Dr. Liu works at Family Foot Care LLC in Saint Charles, MO with other offices in Lake Saint Louis, MO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.